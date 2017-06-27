Transformers sequel opens to US box office low

The Last Knight is the latest in the Transformers franchise.

The Transformers franchise seems to be getting rusty.

As of Sunday morning, Transformers: The Last Knight - the fifth instalment directed by Michael Bay - looked to bring in US$69.1 million (S$95.8 million) from 4,069 domestic locations in North America during its five-day opening.

It is a franchise low for the sequel, behind the first in the modern series, which earned US$70.5 million in 2007.

The Last Knight carries an estimated US$217 million production budget.

This makes it the latest summer blockbuster to bank on overseas ticket sales to have a shot at turning a profit.

In China, the action flick made US$41 million on its opening day alone. The projected international haul through Sunday is US$196.2 million, powered by US$123.4 million from China.

FINAL CHAPTER?

While The Last Knight has been advertised as "the final chapter" and Bay's last go-around, the franchise will continue - Paramount has at least two more movies slated, including a spin-off that could star Hailee Steinfeld.

The Transformers franchise has historically been massively profitable. Together, the first four movies earned over US$1.3 billion domestically and well over US$3.5 billion worldwide.