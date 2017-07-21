Tunisia bans Wonder Woman over Gal Gadot

A Tunisian court has banned the US film Wonder Woman, which stars Israeli actress Gal Gadot, more than a month after it had been scheduled to open in cinemas, a legal source said yesterday.

Lebanon has also banned Wonder Woman, on the grounds of a long-standing boycott of Israel.

The film was to have been screened at two venues in Tunis in early June, but the showings were "suspended" following a complaint from the nationalist Al-Chaab party. The court finally decided to impose the ban last Friday, prosecution spokesman Sofiene Sliti said, although the verdict was only disclosed to the media this week without a reason given for the judgement.