Turner and mm2 to co-produce 5 films over next 3 years 

May 17, 2017 09:50 am

Singapore-based company mm2 Entertainment will be co-producing five films with media conglomerate Turner Asia Pacific over the next three years.

According to a press release, the films will be produced with a "multi-million dollar budget".

Under the new deal, the first release will be Wonder Boy, a biopic starring local singer Benjamin Kheng in the role of singer-songwriter Dick Lee. Directed by Lee and Daniel Yam, the film opens here on Aug 3.

Two other family-oriented films and two films by local box-office king Jack Neo are also in the works under the deal.

Mr Chang Long Jong, chief executive of mm2 Asia, said in a statement that it looked forward to co-producing films through this "landmark collaboration".

He added the company will continue to "forge more such win-win relationships in the future".

This marks Turner Asia Pacific's first foray into film production in South-east Asia, while mm2 is a long-time producer of home-grown films such as Neo's hit Ah Boys To Men films, as well as horror flicks 23:59 (2011) and Ghost Child (2013).  - THE STRAITS TIMES

