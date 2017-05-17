Turner and mm2 to co-produce 5 films over next 3 years 

Singapore-based company mm2 Entertainment will be co-producing five films with media conglomerate Turner Asia Pacific over the next three years.

According to a press release, the films will be produced with a "multi-million dollar budget".

Under the new deal, the first release will be Wonder Boy, a biopic starring local singer Benjamin Kheng in the role of singer-songwriter Dick Lee. Directed by Lee and Daniel Yam, the film opens here on Aug 3.

Two other family-oriented films and two films by local box-office king Jack Neo are also in the works under the deal.

Mr Chang Long Jong, chief executive of mm2 Asia, said in a statement that it looked forward to co-producing films through this "landmark collaboration".

He added the company will continue to "forge more such win-win relationships in the future".