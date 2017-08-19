Tyler to sing Total Eclipse Of The Heart on ship ahead of rare solar event in US
Welsh rock singer Bonnie Tyler, 66, will perform her 1983 mega-hit Total Eclipse Of The Heart on the Royal Caribbean ship Oasis of the Seas ahead of Monday's total eclipse of the sun, which will be visible across the United States, the company said.
"Bonnie Tyler was a natural choice for this once-in-a-lifetime moment," Royal Caribbean International chief executive officer Michael Bayley told Time magazine.
US pop band DNCE will also be part of the exclusive concert in the ship's signature outdoor AquaTheater.
The eclipse will begin on the US west coast, near Oregon, early on Monday and end in the afternoon over South Carolina, marking the first total eclipse to move across the US in 99 years.
Interest in Tyler's signature power ballad - its music video has more than 303 million views on YouTube - typically surges whenever there is an eclipse, which happens on average every year and a half somewhere around the globe. - AFP