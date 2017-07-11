U2 Joshua Tree tour hits Europe

Irish rock group U2 kicked off the European leg of The Joshua Tree tour on Saturday by returning to the album that tackled their love-hate relationship with America and propelled them to superstardom when it was released 30 years ago.

The band, led by 57-year-old singer Bono, is playing the entire record to 2.4 million fans on their 2017 tour, including hits With Or Without You and I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.

But they started the London show with early songs Sunday Bloody Sunday, New Year's Day, Bad, and the Martin Luther King Jr-inspired Pride (In the Name of Love), which Bono dedicated to the "Rainbow people of London" who took part in the annual Pride LGBT march on Saturday.

The Joshua Tree was played in sequence against a backdrop of videos of US landscapes such as Death Valley, and Americans standing in front of the Stars and the Stripes, shot by Dutch photographer Anton Corbijn, who created the imagery on the original record.