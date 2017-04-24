Unicorn drink gets complaints from Starbucks baristas

Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze, the Unicorn Frappuccino.

The sparkly colour-changing frozen beverage released in the US, Canada and Mexico has become one of the top posts on Instagram since its release on Wednesday.

But Starbucks baristas are not happy with the popularity.

Complaints have been rolling in on social media website Reddit, with one barista calling the new beverage "frap from hell" and others sharing the joy of running out of ingredients to make the drink.

Another barista shared an image of the 56 Unicorn Frappuccinos that constituted one order.

On Twitter, Starbucks barista Braden Burson shared a 100 second-long tirade, saying he had "never been so stressed out in his life".

Barista Tina Lee wrote: "As a barista, just know that every time you ask me to make this, a part of me dies."

The drink was available only until yesterday.

When asked if the company is aware of the complaints, a Starbucks spokesman said: "We have seen tremendous positive feedback on the Unicorn Frappuccino from both customers and partners (employees/baristas)."