Upstaging Tom Cruise with her sass

Annabelle Wallis (left) with her The Mummy co-stars Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella. PHOTO: AFP

Who's the blonde actress giving Tom Cruise sass in The Mummy reboot?

Perhaps you recognise her from critically-acclaimed TV shows The Tudors and Peaky Blinders?

Or from the many pictures Mail Online has published of her walking next to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, her supposed boyfriend? No matter.

English actress Annabelle Wallis, 32, will soon be a household name, if not for her turn as a feisty Egyptologist in The Mummy, then for the offbeat humour she has shown on the press tour to promote the movie.

Joking with media on the Taipei stop of The Mummy's world tour, she said she was cast in the role for her "amazing intelligence, obviously".

At the press conference, she fought the notoriously chatty Cruise to tell the best on-set anecdotes, a feat she repeated on UK TV show The Graham Norton Show recently, prompting Cruise to plead with the audience: "There's the truth, and there's Annabelle's truth."

COMPETITIVE

"I'm competitive," Wallis said. "I grew up as a tomboy, and I've always dreamed of doing a Tom Cruise movie, so when this opportunity came, I thought it was time to prove myself in this space."

Fittingly, she brings up 1980s films like Raiders of the Lost Ark and Romancing the Stone in describing the adventure-comedy tone of The Mummy, which gets a boost from Wallis' natural cheekiness.

She even threw in a joke to deflect The New Paper's question about her private life. "Hmm, what could you mean?" she asked in exaggerated wonder.

She moved swiftly away from any more questions about Martin to one about whether she'd work with Asian directors.

"I love Lee Ang," she said, referring to the director of Brokeback Mountain. "Tell him I'm cheaper than Tom Cruise."