US actress Debbie Reynolds dies at 84, a day after daughter Carrie Fisher

Actress Debbie Reynolds poses with her daughter actress Carrie Fisher backstage after accepting her Lifetime Achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles

Just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher's death, Hollywood actress Debbie Reynolds has died on Wednesday (Dec 28, US time).

She was 84.

Her son, Todd Fisher, told Variety: “She wanted to be with Carrie."

The Telegraph reported that Fisher said the stress of his sister's death was "too much" for Reynolds. His mother had also said that she missed her daughter and wanted to be with her.

"She left very shortly after that and those were the last words she spoke," he said.

She was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon from Todd's home in Beverly Hills after she reportedly complained of breathing problems, The Los Angeles Times reported. It was suspected that she had a stroke.

TMZ wrote that Reynolds and her son were in the midst of making funeral arrangements for Fisher, who died on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack during a flight on Friday from London to Los Angeles.

CAREER

At her prime in the '50s and '60s, Reynolds was famous for her roles in 1952 musical Singin' in the Rain, opposite Gene Kelly, as well as 1964’s The Unsinkable Molly Brown, which landed her as Oscar nomination for best actress.

Tributes from friends and celebrities poured in following the announcement of Reynolds' death.

US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres posted on Twitter: "I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love."

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

Actor-filmmaker Seth McFarlane called her a "the last of the true H'wood talents: actress, singer, dancer".

My favorite Debbie Reynolds recording. She was one of the last of the true H'wood talents: actress, singer, dancer: https://t.co/67zWUUHDhv — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 29, 2016

Dear Debbie Reynolds, I totally get it. Hug her so tight for all of us. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2016

There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she's with her daughter now. https://t.co/G3pcQCoViK — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds was pure class. She was loving, talented, beautiful, unsinkable. I feel sorry for anyone who never got a chance to meet her. pic.twitter.com/XrIDFuLfYU — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 29, 2016

