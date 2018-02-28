Utt goes to the Oscars again

Former MTV video jockey Uttsada Panichkul, better known as Utt, will be back on the red carpet at the Oscars for the second time.

As he did in 2015, the Thai-American will cover the pre-show red-carpet event at the 90th Annual Academy Awards for HBO Asia.

The event will air live on HBO (StarHub TV Ch 601) on Monday from 7.30am, followed by the awards ceremony at 9am.

It will also be streamed live on HBO Go, with a same-night encore at 7pm on HBO.

Now based in Bangkok, Utt has taken a break from acting and hosting and is the head of programming at music app Joox Thailand and video platform Joox Live.

A movie buff, Utt plans to "yell a lot louder" on the Oscars red carpet this year.

"On the red carpet, it is a free-for-all. I will need to project my voice more to get the attention of the celebrities I want to interview," he told The New Paper on the phone from Los Angeles.

Despite having experience hosting live from the red carpet, Utt, 44, hopes his nerves do not get the better of him, "especially when I see a celebrity I really want to meet".

"My nerves have usually worked for me rather than against me, so I am hoping it will be okay," he added.

Here, Utt shares his views on his favourite Oscar-nominated movies, actors and actresses as well as his excitement for the event.

Who are you most excited to meet on the red carpet?

I really want to interview Meryl Streep. She is a legend! It would be amazing to have her on HBO Asia.

What are your Oscar picks?

My top three movies would be The Shape Of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Call Me By Your Name, but there are really strong contenders.

On the red carpet, it is a free-for-all. I will need to project my voice more to get the attention of the celebrities I want to interview. Uttsada Panichkul

The Shape Of Water was whimsical. It could have turned out cheesy, but director Guillermo del Toro did an amazing job in crafting this movie to make it believable for the audience.

Three Billboards' storyline drew me in from start to end.

Call Me By Your Name had a simple plot, but the actors and their emotions made it really strong.

What about actors and actresses?

I really liked Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour. I am also rooting for Frances McDormand in Three Billboards and Sally Hawkins in The Shape Of Water.

Her character is deaf, and Sally had to emote without speaking, so that was really strong. I am probably leaning towards Sally because Frances already has an Oscar.

What are you going to wear on the red carpet?

I will be wearing a tuxedo by my friend Von Sugunnasil, a Thai designer, using Thai silk fabric from Jim Thompson. We want to show that we are from HBO Asia.

Do you miss being in the movies yourself?

Yes, definitely. It is always something that I am looking at. My manager is constantly on the lookout for shows that I could join.

lowlip@sph.com.sg