Vin Diesel takes high-octane Fast & Furious live show to London

The roaring engines and burning rubber of The Fast And The Furious - one of cinema's highest grossing franchises - are skidding off the screen and into the real world, as a live stunt show based on the movies opened in London last week.

Fast & Furious Live, held at the O2 arena, aims to recreate the elaborate stunts for which the films are known.

"We talked about a live show, but we'd never imagined it in the way that (creative director) Rowland (French) imagined it," said the films' star, Vin Diesel.

The show features around 40 vehicles, including tanks, trucks, a submarine and dozens of fire-spitting, customised muscle cars.

It uses 3D projection technology to help give the illusion that car chases are taking place over distances much greater than the inside of an arena.

The franchise survived the death of one of its main stars, Paul Walker, who was killed in a car crash in 2013.

"He would totally get a kick out of seeing our little movie turn into this show at the O2 arena," Diesel said.