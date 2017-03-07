Watson defends  Vanity Fair photo shoot

British actress Emma Watson, 26, hit back at critics who said she betrayed her feminist ideals by posing for a revealing picture in Vanity Fair magazine, where parts of her breasts were exposed.

Watson, pioneer of the HeForShe campaign to make men advocate for feminism, talked about the photo shoot for the magazine while promoting her latest film Beauty And The Beast.

"It just always reveals to me how many misconceptions and what a misunderstanding there is about what feminism is," she said in an interview with Reuters.

"Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It's about freedom, it's about liberation, it's about equality. I really don't know what my t*** have to do with it. It's very confusing. I'm confused. Most people are confused. No, I'm just always just quietly stunned," she said.

The magazine's photo shoot by acclaimed fashion photographer Tim Walker showed Watson in an open, white crocheted bolero jacket with no bra or shirt underneath. - REUTERS

Adele confirms marriage after years of speculation

Adele had been coy about her status with Mr Simon Konecki. PHOTO: REUTERS

Adele has confirmed that she is married.

The 28-year-old English singer has been in a long-term relationship with Mr Simon Konecki, a former financier who founded drop4drop, a charity that presses for global access to clean drinking water.

The couple have a four-year-old son, Angelo, but Adele had previously been coy about whether they were married.

She confirmed their status at a concert in Brisbane on Sunday as she introduced Someone Like You, her breakthrough 2011 hit written about the lingering pain of a breakup with a previous boyfriend.

"That feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth," she said, according to a fan's video posted online. "Obviously, I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now." - AFP

Logan claws its way to top of box office

Hugh Jackman in Logan. PHOTO: COURTESY OF TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX

Logan tore into the weekend US box office, opening to a massive US$85.3 million (S$120 million) and proving that moviegoers will show up in force for R-rated comic book movies.

The US$97 million superhero spin-off marks Hugh Jackman's last turn as mutant Wolverine after 17 years of donning the adamantium claws.

As the movie business grows more saturated with stories about costumed vigilantes, studios are trying to find ways to differentiate their own comic book adaptations.- REUTERS