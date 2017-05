Jamaican reggae and dancehall veteran Johnny Osbourne a fixture in the country's music scene since the 1970s, makes his Singapore debut with this show, which also features DJ Fatta and Denny Frust as supporting acts.

WHERE: Kilo Lounge, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Thursday, 8pm ADMISSION: $20 from waave.it/tickets/Kilo-Johnny-Osborne; $30 at the door

