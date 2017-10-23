Weinstein blocked company directors from probing sex claims: Report

LONDON Independent directors of The Weinstein Company had requests to view any allegations of sexual misconduct against shamed boss Harvey Weinstein blocked by his lawyers, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

The newspaper said it had seen letters, between directors Lance Maerov and Tarak Ben Ammar and Weinstein's legal team, sent in a failed attempt to gain access to an "explosive" company file they suspected contained allegations predating the current wave of accusations.

The law firm representing the two men said "his unyielding unwillingness to produce the file speak volumes about what it contains", according to the report on FT's website.