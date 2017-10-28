Weinstein sues own company for access to personnel file, e-mails

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has filed a lawsuit against the company he co-founded seeking access to his personnel file and e-mail account as he battles sexual assault allegations.

The suit, filed on Thursday in the state of Delaware, said that Weinstein had asked The Weinstein Company to submit the documents to his lawyer but his request was rejected.

It maintained that Weinstein, who still holds shares in the company, needs access to his personnel file and e-mail account to determine whether there is information in those files that would help fight the claims against him and the company.

"Mr Weinstein believes that his e-mail account - which is the primary, if not only, account he used during the term of his employment by the company - will contain information exonerating him, and therefore the company, from claims that may be asserted against him or the company," according to the suit.

"Further, Mr Weinstein is in a unique position to offer insight and further explain and contextualise his e-mails."

The suit said that given a lawsuit by an actress filed this week against The Weinstein Company seeking US$5 million (S$6.8 million) in damages, it is essential that the 65-year-old be granted access to his files to help the company avoid "unjustified settlements or judgments".