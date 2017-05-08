Win Alien: Covenant movie hampers worth $240 each

In space, no one can hear you scream.

After nearly four decades, those words remain synonymous with the sheer, relentless intensity of Ridley Scott’s 1979 masterpiece of futuristic horror, Alien.

Now, the father of the iconic franchise returns once more to the world he created to explore its darkest corners with Alien: Covenant, a pulse-pounding new adventure that pushes the boundaries of terror.

Set 10 years after the events depicted in Scott’s 2012 hit Prometheus, Alien: Covenant follows the adventures of a crew aboard the spaceship Covenant.

Sent to establish a new outpost for humanity, the crew — led by Katherine Waterston's Daniels — discover a dark and deadly world of terrible threat beyond their imagination.

Rated M18, Alien: Covenant also stars Michael Fassbender, Billy Crudup and Danny McBride. It opens here May 10.

