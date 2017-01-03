Win Allied movie goodies

Marion Cotillard stars as a French resistance fighter in Allied.

Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard star in this epic WWII romance directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Allied revolves around the story of Canadian intelligence officer Max Vatan (Pitt) who in 1942 North Africa encounters French resistance fighter Marianne Beausejour (Cotillard) on a deadly mission behind enemy lines.

Reunited in London, their relationship is threatened by the extreme pressures of the war.

Allied opens here Jan 5, and is rated M18.

Copyright line: © 2016 Par. Pics.