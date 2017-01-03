Win Allied movie goodies
Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard star in this epic WWII romance directed by Robert Zemeckis.
Allied revolves around the story of Canadian intelligence officer Max Vatan (Pitt) who in 1942 North Africa encounters French resistance fighter Marianne Beausejour (Cotillard) on a deadly mission behind enemy lines.
Reunited in London, their relationship is threatened by the extreme pressures of the war.
Allied opens here Jan 5, and is rated M18.
We are giving away 10 Allied movie hampers, courtesy of UIP. Each set includes a passport case and a hip flask.
To win, answer the question below.
Contest closes Jan 11, 11.59pm.
Copyright line: © 2016 Par. Pics.