Win Annabelle: Creation movie hampers

In Annabelle: Creation, several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a doll maker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home.

They soon become the target of the doll maker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

Directed by David F. Sandberg and produced by James Wan, Annabelle: Creation opens here Aug 8.

