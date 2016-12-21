Win Assassin's Creed movie collectibles

Through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his genetic memories, Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender) experiences the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain.

Callum discovers he is descended from a mysterious secret society, the Assassins, and amasses incredible knowledge and skills to take on the oppressive and powerful Templar organization in the present day.

Joining Fassbender in this video game adaptation are Academy Award winners Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.

Assassin's Creed opens here Dec 22.

We have 10 exclusive movie premiums to give away, courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox.

Anguilar's Hidden Blade and the Apple of Eden.

Prizes includes a key chain, a cap, a notebook, a T-shirt, and a wash bag.

Two lucky winners will each take home either an Anguilar's Hidden Blade or the Apple of Eden, each worth $500.

To win, answer the question below.

Contest closes Dec 29.