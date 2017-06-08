Win Despicable Me 3 premiere tickets and movie premiums
Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters—Margo, Edith and Agnes—and the Minions are back with a new villain in tow. Gru also discovers he has a long-lost twin brother Dru.
Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig return to voice Gru and Lucy. Despicable Me 3 opens here June 15.
We have five pairs of tickets to the premiere of Despicable Me 3 to give away, courtesy of UIP Singapore.
The premiere will be on Wednesday, June 14, 7pm at Shaw Lido.
Ticket collection will be at the UIP redemption table from 6pm onwards on the day of the event.
In addition, we have five Despicable Me 3 hampers to be won.
Each set include a lunch tin, a squishy Minion Mel, a squishy Minion Dave and a sticker sheet.
To win, watch the trailer and answer the question below. Contest closes June 11, 11.59pm.
• Release date: IN IMAX® AND 3D CINEMAS JUNE 15
• Rating: TO BE ADVISED
• Copyright line: © 2017 Universal Studios