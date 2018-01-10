Win Downsizing movie premiums

What if you can downsize yourself and upsize your net worth?

Norwegian scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall and propose a 200-year global transition from big to small as a solution to over-population.

People soon realise how much further money goes in a miniaturized world.

With the promise of a better life, everyman Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) and wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives in Omaha for a new downsized community, taking the irreversible leap that will trigger life-changing adventures when they become small.

Downsizing is directed by Alexander Payne, and also stars Christoph Waltz and Hong Chau. Rated NC16, Downsizing opens here Jan 11.

