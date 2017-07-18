Win Dunkirk movie hampers

Acclaimed director Chris Nolan ventures into the war genre with Dunkirk, a WWII-inspired epic.

Dunkirk opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces.

Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in.

Dunkirk opens here July 20 and stars Tom Hardy, Harry Styles, Fionn Whitehead, Mark Rylance and Cillian Murphy.

