Win Fifty Shades Freed movie premiums

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Freed, the climactic chapter based on the worldwide best-selling Fifty Shades phenomenon.

Bringing to a shocking conclusion events set in motion in 2015 and 2017’s blockbuster films that grossed almost US$950 million globally, the film arrives for Valentine’s Day 2018.

Believing they have left behind shadowy figures from their past, newlyweds Christian and Ana fully embrace an inextricable connection and shared life of luxury.

But just as she steps into her role as Mrs Grey and he relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, new threats could jeopardise their happy ending before it even begins.

Rated R21, Fifty Shades Freed also stars Marcia Gay Harden and Rita Ora. The movie opens here Feb 8.

We have five Fifty Shades Freed movie hampers to give away, courtesy of UIP Singapore. Each set includes a Fifty Shades Freed OST and a tote bag.

To win ​watch the trailer and answer the question below. Contest closes Feb 14, 11.59pm.