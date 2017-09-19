Win The Foreigner preview tickets

Jackie Chan teams up with Pierce Brosnan and director Martin Campbell (Casino Royale) for a tense action thriller, The Foreigner.

Based on a 1992 novel, The Chinaman, the British-Chinese co-production tells the story of Quan (Chan) a humble London business man, whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when his teenage daughter dies in a senseless act of politically motivated terrorism.

His relentless search to find the terrorists leads to a conflict with an Irish government official Hennessy (Brosnan), whose own past may hold the clues to the identities of the elusive killers.

We have 10 pairs of tickets to a preview screening of The Foreigner to give away, courtesy of Golden Village Pictures.

The preview is on Tuesday, Sept 26, 7.15pm at GV Vivocity.

To win, answer the question below. Contest closes Sept 22, 11.59pm.

The Foreigner opens on Sept 30.