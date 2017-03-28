Win GHOST IN THE SHELL movie premiums

Video of GHOST IN THE SHELL - In IMAX 3D &amp; Cinemas Mar 30

Scarlett Johansson in Ghost In The Shell

Scarlett Johansson stars in this live-action adaption of acclaimed Japanese manga of the same name.

In the near future, Major (Johansson) is the first of her kind: A human saved from a terrible incident, who's cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world's most dangerous criminals.

As she prepares to face a new enemy, Major discovers that all is not what it seems.

She will stop at nothing to recover her past, find out who did this to her and stop them before they do it to others.

Ghost In The Shell is directed by Rupert Sanders and also stars Pilou Asbæk, Juliette Binoche and Takeshi Kitano.

It opens in IMAX® 3D and cinemas Mar 30.

