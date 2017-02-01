Win Jackie movie preview tickets

We are giving away preview tickets to Jackie, starring Natalie Portman, who has earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her portrayal of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy following the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy.

Ben Affleck no longer directing Batman movie

Ben Affleck has stepped down as director of his solo Batman movie.

"There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions," Affleck said in a statement.

"Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require.

"Together with studio Warner Bros., I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world."

Affleck, 44, will remain on board as producer and star. His next Batman outing will be in the upcoming Justice League movie.

Jackie Chan. PHOTO: EPA

Kung Fu Yoga tops CNY box office

Hong Kong action superstar Jackie Chan knocked his rivals down to take his latest flick Kung Fu Yoga to the top of the local box-office chart over the Chinese New Year weekend.

From its release last Thursday to Monday, it earned $1.85 million, beating other films including local movies Take 2, which is executive-produced by Jack Neo; and The Fortune Handbook starring Christopher Lee, Mark Lee and Li Nanxing.

Kung Fu Yoga is a comedy-action movie in which Chan plays an archaeologist who travels the globe in search of a long-lost Indian treasure.

The film also turned out to be the veteran actor's biggest opening weekend in Singapore - it took $1.37 million from last Thursday to Sunday.