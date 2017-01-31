Win Jackie preview tickets

Natalie Portman delivers a stirring performance in this biopic that recounts one of the most important and tragic moments in American history.

Seen through the eyes of the iconic First Lady, then Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy (Portman), Jackie places us in her world during the days immediately following her husband's assassination. Known for her extraordinary dignity and poise, here we see a psychological portrait of the First Lady as she struggles to maintain her husband's legacy and the world of "Camelot" that they created and loved so well.

Nominated for three Oscars, including Best Actress for Portman, Jackie also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Billy Crudup, Greta Gerwig, and the late John Hurt.

Jackie, rated NC16, opens here Feb 16.

We have 10 pairs of preview tickets to Jackie to give away, courtesy of Shaw Organisation.

The screening is on Monday, Feb 13, at 7pm at Shaw Lido Theatres.

To win, answer the question below.

Contest closes Feb 8, 11.59pm.