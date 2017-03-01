Win Logan goodies

Find out how to win two collectible Wolverine replica claws sets at www.tnp.sg

We have 10 sets of Texas Chicken Logan Special to give away, courtesy of Texas Chicken. Each set, worth $10.20, includes a two-piece chicken, one cheese fries, one small mashed potato, a honey-buttered biscuit and a regular Coca-Cola.

Each purchase of the Logan Special set comes with a Logan peel-and-win card, with which you stand to win Logan movie premiums.

We are also giving away 10 Logan movie hampers, and two collectible Wolverine replica claws, worth $250 each, courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox.

Visit www.tnp.sg to find out how you can win these fantastic Logan prizes.