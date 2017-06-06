Win movie tickets to Colossal

After Gloria (Anne Hathaway) loses her job and is kicked out of her boyfriend’s apartment, she leaves her life in New York and move back to her hometown.

When news reports surface that a giant creature is destroying Seoul, Korea, Gloria gradually comes to the realisation that she is somehow connected to this far-off phenomenon.

As events begin to spin out of control, Gloria must determine why her seemingly insignificant existence has such a colossal effect on the fate of the world.

Colossal (PG13) also stars Jason Sudeikis and opens here June 8.

​We have 10 pairs of in-season passes to Colossal to give away, courtesy of Shaw Organisation.

To win, answer the question below. Contest closes June 12, 11.59pm.