Win PERSONAL SHOPPER movie tickets

Maureen is a young American woman in Paris making her living as a personal shopper for a celebrity.

Also, Maureen may have the psychic ability to communicate with spirits, just like her twin brother, Lewis, who recently passed away.

She soon starts receiving ambiguous messages coming from an unknown source.

Starring Kristen Stewart, Personal Shopper is directed by Olivier Assayas, and it's rated NC16.

The movie opens here on March 23.

