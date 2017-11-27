Win Philips Star Wars Dry Electric Shavers
Philips introduces three new special edition Star Wars shavers in time for the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which opens here Dec 14.
The new range of shavers combines premium cutting-edge technology with never-before-seen design features, emulating different characters from the Star Wars movie collection.
From now to December 3, 2017, Star Wars fans can also visit the Philips Master Your Shave pop-up store at Civic Plaza at Bugis+ mall to check out the limited edition shavers before purchasing.
Immerse yourself in a world far, far away with Instagram-worthy photos in a Star Wars toy box, or hang around for a selfie with mascots of fan-favourite characters.
The Poe Dameron-inspired Philips Star Wars Shaver SW6700/14 ($219) is available exclusively at Best Denki, while the BB-8-inspired SW5700/07 ($149) and Philips Star Wars Dry Electric Shaver in Stormtrooper-inspired SW170/04 ($109) are available on the Philips e-store as well as from selected electronic stores, major departmental stores and authorised dealers.
We are giving away these limited edition shavers, courtesy of Philips Singapore.
1st Prize: Philips Star Wars Dry Electric Shaver in Rebellion SW6700/14 + Official Star Wars Hasbro light-saber (Worth S$399.00)
2nd Prize: Philips Star Wars Dry Electric Shaver in BB-8 SW5700/07
3rd Prize: Philips Star Wars Dry Electric Shaver Storm-Trooper SW170/04
To win, answer the question below. Contest closes Dec 5, 11.59pm.
