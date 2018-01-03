Win preview tickets to The Commuter

Liam Neeson (R) and Vera Farmiga (L) in The Commuter

Liam Neeson is back with more action-packed thriller.

In The Commuter, Neeson plays insurance salesman, Michael, whose daily commute home quickly becomes anything but routine.

After being contacted by a mysterious stranger, Michael is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on his train before the last stop.

As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realises a deadly plan is unfolding and is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy.

The Commuter also stars Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson and Sam Neill. Rated PG13, the film opens here Jan 11.

We have five pairs of preview tickets to The Commuter to give away, courtesy of Shaw Organisation. The screening is on Jan 9, 7pm, at Shaw Theatres Lido IMAX.

To win, answer the question below. Contest closes Jan 7, 11.59pm.