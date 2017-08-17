Win preview tickets to Logan Lucky - 70 pairs up for grabs

The big announcement is that Daniel Craig will become James Bond for one last run.

But before he gets back into super-suave mode, here's your chance to see him in the least Bond-like role of his career, playing a redneck ex-con explosives expert Joe Bang in director Steven Soderbergh's heist caper Logan Lucky.

Craig appears to be having a blast playing impish collaborator to Channing Tatum's lead character, Jimmy Logan.

Think of this film as a low-IQ Ocean's Eleven.

Oscar-winner Soderbergh brings you the story of a West Virginia family man Jimmy Logan (Tatum) leads his one-armed veteran brother Clyde (Adam Driver) and hairdresser sister Mellie (Riley Keough) in an elaborate scheme to rob North Carolina’s Charlotte Motor Speedway. To help them break into the track’s underground cash-handling system, Jimmy recruits volatile demolition expert Joe Bang.

Further complicating the already risky plan, a scheduling mix-up forces the thieves to execute the job during the Coca-Cola 600, the track’s most popular NASCAR event of the year.

The film also stars Hilary Swank, Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterson, Dwight Yoakam and Sebastian Stan.

The film opens here on Sept 7. You can get to see it at a preview screening on Monday, Aug 28.

We have 70 pairs of tickets up for grabs.

For the chance to pick up a pair, just answer the question below.

Contest closes Tuesday, Aug 22, 11.59pm