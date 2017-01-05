Win preview tickets to Patriots Day

Mark Wahlberg teams up with his Deepwater Horizon and Lone Survivor director Peter Berg once again for an account of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, a tale of the everyday heroes who inspired the world in the extraordinary hours that followed.

Wahlberg is police sergeant Tommy Saunders who was one of the first people to respond to the tragedy.

Tommy joins Special Agent Richard Deslauriers (Kevin Bacon), Police Commisioner Ed Davis (John Goodman) and Sergeant Jeffrey Pugliese (J.K. Simmons) as they race against the clock to hunt down the bombers before they strike again.

