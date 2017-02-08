Win preview tickets to Sleepless

When Las Vegas cop Vincent Downs (Jamie Foxx) and his partner Sean rob a cocaine shipment bound for a drug-dealing casino boss, the desperate businessman retaliates by kidnapping Vincent’s son.

Pursued by a dogged Internal Affairs investigator (Michelle Monaghan) and a sadistic drug kingpin, Vincent must rely on his street smarts and sheer force of will as he tries to rescue his child over the course of a single night in this gritty, action-filled thriller.

We have 10 pairs of Sleepless preview tickets to giveaway, courtesy of Shaw Organisation. The preview screening is on Tuesday, Feb 21, at Shaw Theatres Lido.

Sleepless opens here Feb 23 and is rated NC16.

To win, answer the question below. Contest closes Feb 15, 11.59pm.