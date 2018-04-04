Win A Quiet Place movie premiums
If they hear you, they hunt you.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski star in this horror thriller about a family of four who must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival.
Directed by Krasinski, A Quiet Place also stars Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds.
A Quiet Place opens April 5.
We are giving away five sets of A Quiet Place movie hampers (lantern, travel blanket), courtesy of UIP Singapore.
To win, simply watch the trailer and answer the following question correctly.
Contest closes April 10, 11.59pm.
