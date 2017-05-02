Win Star Wars Uniqlo T-shirts worth $19.90 each

This is one for all Star Wars fans.

Uniqlo has collaborated with three contemporary artists - Canadian artist and designer Geoff McFetridge, British illustrator and toy designer James Jarvis, and US illustrator, and typographer Kevin Lyons - for a series of Star Wars UT Artist Collection T-shirts to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

The collection comprises of 13 designs and is on sale now at all Uniqlo stores. Each UT is priced at $19.90.

We have 20 men's medium-sized Star Wars UTs to give away, courtesy of Uniqlo.

To win, answer the question below. Contest closes May 9.