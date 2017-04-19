Win tickets to Alien Day screening

Celebrate global Alien Day on April 26 with fans of Ridley Scott's sci-fi series.

There will be a special screening of the acclaimed director's 1979 classic Alien, starring Sigourney Weaver, along with an exclusive look into Alien: Covenant, which opens here May 10.

Fans of the Alien franchise will recognise why the date was chosen, as the planet in the original film was called LV-426.

We have 10 tickets to giveaway to the screening at GV Suntec City, courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox.

ALIEN DAY

April 26, 7pm, at Golden Village Suntec City cinema.

6.50pm – In-Hall Activity

7.00pm – Exclusive Alien: Covenant content

7.15pm – Alien Director’s Cut (1979)

15mins – Break

9.30pm – Aliens (1986)

There's also a chance to win an Alien: Covenant face hugger and an Alien: Covenant VR headset during the screening.

To win, answer the question below.

Contest closes April 24, 5pm.