Win Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets goodies

Visionary writer-director Luc Besson helms this contemporary, unique and epic science-fiction saga that will take you through an extraordinary world.

Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe.

Under directive from their Commander (Clive Owen), Valerian and Laureline embark on a mission to the breathtaking intergalactic city of Alpha, an ever-expanding metropolis comprised of thousands of different species from all four corners of the universe.

Alpha’s seventeen million inhabitants have converged over time - uniting their talents, technology and resources for the betterment of all. Unfortunately, not everyone on Alpha shares in these same objectives; in fact, unseen forces are at work, placing our race in great danger.

