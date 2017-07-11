Win Wish Upon movie tickets

We are giving away 10 pairs of in-season passes to Wish Upon, a thriller starring Joey King and Ryan Phillippe.

High school is a nightmare for Clare, who's constantly bullied in school. So when her dad (Phillippe) gives her an old music box with an inscription that promises to grant the owner’s wishes, she thinks there is nothing to lose.

Initially skeptical about the box, Clare is soon seduced by the dark powers and her wishes get granted, and life starts becoming perfect -- until the people closest to her begin dying in gruesome and twisted ways.

Now, with blood on her hands, Clare has to get rid of the box, before it costs her and everyone she loves the ultimate price.

Wish Upon is directed by John R. Leonetti (Annabelle), and is rated PG13, and opens here July 13.

To win Wish Upon movie passes, simply answer the question. Contest closes July 17, 11.59pm.