Win Wonder preview tickets

Based on the New York Times bestseller, Wonder tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman (Jacob Tremblay).

Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade.

As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie’s extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out.

​Wonder, starring Jacob Tremblay, ​Julia Roberts, and Owen Wilson, opens here Dec 14.

We have 10 pairs of preview tickets on Dec 6, 7pm, at Shaw Theatres Lido to give away, courtesy of Shaw Organisation.

To win, answer the question below. Contest ends Nov 29, 11.59pm.