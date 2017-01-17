Witherspoon: Treat women equally
Reese Witherspoon, 40, fed up with Hollywood gender bias, is calling for an end to the practice of handing excellent actresses only "thankless roles".
"I've just had enough. Things have to change," Witherspoon said during a press event for Big Little Lies in Pasadena, California, on Saturday. "We have to start seeing women as they really are on film. We have to. And not just in movie theatres on a tiny budget.
"We need to see real women's experience, whether it involves domestic violence, whether it involves sexual assault, whether it involves motherhood or romance or infidelity or divorce." - AFP