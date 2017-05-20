Wonder Woman at Bugis today

If you have a flair for drawing and are a Wonder Woman fan, head to Bugis+ Level 2 atrium today for the WEDESIGN design marathon from 11am to 7pm.

Create a collection of Wonder Woman products and your best designs will be displayed at DC Stores in Singapore

There's also a Wonder Woman gallery - featuring her origin story - leading up to her big-screen appearance in the Gal Gadot superhero movie, which opens here May 31.

More Wonder Woman artwork can be seen at Kinokuniya at Ngee Ann City, where local award-winning artist Sonny Liew's illustrations of the Amazonian Princess are on display.