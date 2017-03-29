Wright buckled up for the perfect high-speed shot

Edgar Wright was so dedicated to getting the right shot for his new heist thriller Baby Driver that he strapped himself to the outside of a speeding car.

The British writer-director normally worked at a safe distance in a command van but got closer to the action when the satellite feed failed.

"I took to strapping myself to the car, on the outside of the car like Mad Max," Wright, 42, said at the CinemaCon conference in Las Vegas on Monday.

"I now know what it is like to go backwards at 70 miles per hour ((113kmh)."

Baby Driver stars Ansel Elgort as a getaway driver who plays music on an iPod to deal with his tinnitus - ringing in his ears.