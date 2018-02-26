In year of #MeToo, women win big at Berlin filmfest

Director, screenwriter, editor and producer Adina Pintilie poses with her Golden Bear award for Best Film Touch Me Not.

Touch Me Not, an experimental Romanian docudrama exploring sexual intimacy and the fears around it, won the Golden Bear top prize at the Berlin film festival on Saturday in a strong year for female film-makers and women's stories.

First-time director Adina Pintilie, 38, clutching the trophy after her surprise triumph, said the movie was intended to "invite you, the viewer, to dialogue" with its graphic portrayals of nudity and disability.

US film-maker Wes Anderson clinched the best director Silver Bear prize for Isle Of Dogs, an animated allegory with political bite and an early favourite among the 19 contenders.

The runner-up Grand Jury Prize went to Polish social satire Mug by Malgorzata Szumowska, the second winner among four women in competition.