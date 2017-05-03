Yondu-ing it again

Michael Rooker as Yondu (above, left) in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

Michael Rooker could not have been happier to bring Yondu back to the big screen in a deeper way in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

"In this one, (director) James Gunn wanted people to experience more in-depth what Yondu was thinking and how he is feeling - a more serious Yondu.

"There are things from Yondu's past that the audiences will find much darker and more sinister - those feelings and emotions are rearing their heads and affecting Yondu."

The sequel to the 2014 hit follows the Guardians - a misfit group comprising Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) - fighting to stay together as they unravel the mystery of Quill's true parentage.

Vol. 2, now showing in cinemas, also stars Kurt Russell as Quill's long-lost father, Ego.

Sylvester Stallone makes a cameo as Stakar Ogord, one of the Ravagers - the gang Yondu belongs to. Rooker, 62, is heartened that movie-goers connected with his character.

"My first thought was the writing. Yondu is so well-written," he said, adding that Gunn wrote Yondu with him in mind.

"(Gunn) wrote Vol. 2 for me as well. We looked at it as the extended version of Yondu."

The first movie showed a complex relationship between Yondu and Quill.

'FATHER-SON'

Rooker said: "It is somewhat of a father-son relationship, where we do not agree on things. When the movie opens, we have not seen each other in a few months, so our relationship is intense and conflicted, to say the least. They are constantly at each other's throats.

"Of course, we find that there are deep-rooted feelings for each other that exist, and that eventually comes out in our storyline. You discover that Yondu truly cares about this kid."

It is a lot of fun to work next to someone who is as fun, crazy and intense as you. I enjoyed working with him immensely. Michael Rooker, on working with Chris Pratt

On his relationship with Pratt, Rooker said: "Chris and I are good friends. We are like two peas in a pod. I have this great still that was taken from a scene where we are fighting - we have the same expression and intensity. We look like mirror images of each other.

"It is a lot of fun to work next to someone who is as fun, crazy and intense as you. I enjoyed working with him immensely."

Vol. 2 also saw Rooker reuniting with good friends Stallone and Russell.

"Stallone and I did Cliffhanger (1993) together, so it was like old home week. We hit it off just like it was yesterday. It was great to be doing more work with him. He is great, and I love him.

"And, of course, Kurt and I did Tombstone (1993) together, so it was great to see him again as well," Rooker said.

With music playing such an important role in the movies and on set, Rooker could not help but be caught up in the enthusiasm.

"We definitely have the best songs in Vol. 2," said Rooker.

"While we were on set, we completed some of the scenes while playing the same music the audiences will hear.

"I was listening to the music the same time I was saying my lines, and I found myself on the verge of doing a little line dance.

"I was totally in-sync with the music and the scene. The music was playing, and I found myself almost bopping to the music."

