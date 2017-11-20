AC/DC's Malcolm Young dies at 64

Tributes poured in yesterday for Malcolm Young, co-founder of the Australian hard rock band AC/DC, a day after he died at the age 64 after suffering from dementia for several years.

Young and his brother Angus founded AC/DC in 1973.

"With enormous dedication and commitment, he was the driving force behind the band," AC/DC posted on its Facebook page late on Saturday.

Young was also a songwriter, backing vocalist and rhythm guitarist for AC/DC.

Rock icons likes Ozzy Osbourne, Eddie Van Halen and Gene Simmons Giants took to social media to hail Young's influence.