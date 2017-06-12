Adam West dies from cancer at age 88

(Above, from left) James May, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond reunite in The Grand Tour, which streams on Amazon Prime Video. PHOTOS:AFP, AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Adam West, the US actor whose career was defined by his superhero role in the campy 1960s television series Batman, died at the age of 88 last Friday night after a "short but brave battle with leukemia," his family said in a statement posted on West's Facebook page on Saturday.

The show premiered in 1966 and ran three seasons until its 1968 cancellation.

West worked as a voice actor and made cameo appearances on television shows for the half-century that followed his signature role.

In recent years, he voiced a cartoon version of himself as Mayor West in the long-running animated series Family Guy.

"He was a true hero of mine - grew up watching him as Batman, and got the privilege of both working with and directing him," Seth Green, who worked with West on Family Guy, said in a statement published by the trade magazine Variety, describing him as "generous and always classy".

"Very sad to think of the world without our beloved Mayor. How lucky we are he left so much behind."

West is survived by his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Burt Ward, who acted alongside West as Batman's sidekick Robin, said in a statement to Variety that he was "devastated" by the loss. - AFP

Two more singers for charity festival

Pop stars Shakira and Pharrell Williams announced last week that they will join the first Global Citizen festival in Europe to push leaders to end extreme poverty.

The July 6 concert in Hamburg, a spin-off of the festival that takes place each year in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, comes during a summit of the Group of 20 major economies.

Shakira and Williams, both long involved in charity, will join already announced acts Coldplay, Ellie Goulding and The Chainsmokers.

Shakira, who is Colombian, said the concert would press governments to recommit to the UN-backed Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to end the worst forms of poverty by 2030. - AFP

Hammond suffers knee fracture in crash

(Above, from left) James May, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond reunite in The Grand Tour, which streams on Amazon Prime Video. PHOTOS:AFP, AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

British TV presenter Richard Hammond was hurt last Saturday in a "serious crash" in Switzerland but escaped with "no serious injury".

The former presenter of BBC's popular motoring TV series Top Gear suffered "a fracture to his knee", escaping from an electric car just before it burst into flames.

He was airlifted to hospital in St Gallen in northeast Switzerland.

"Richard was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle burst into flames," a spokesman for his latest TV show, The Grand Tour, said.

Pictures posted online showed the charred wreck of the car flipped over and surrounded by flames.

A video, apparently taken moments before the crash, showed it skidding onto a grass verge as it took a sharp turn.

Hammond had been completing the Hemburg Hill Climb in Switzerland in a Rimac Concept One, an electric super-car built in Croatia.

He was filming the second season of The Grand Tour for the Amazon Prime streaming site.

His former Top Gear co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson tweeted: "It was the biggest crash I've ever seen and the most frightening but incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly ok."