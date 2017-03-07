Music

Adele confirms marriage after years of speculation

Adele confirms marriage after years of speculation Logan claws its way to top of box office Watson defends  Vanity Fair photo shoot
Adele had been coy about her status with Mr Simon Konecki. PHOTO:REUTERS
Mar 07, 2017 08:22 pm

Adele has confirmed that she is married.

The 28-year-old English singer has been in a long-term relationship with Mr Simon Konecki, a former financier who founded drop4drop, a charity that presses for global access to clean drinking water.

The couple have a four-year-old son, Angelo, but Adele had previously been coy about whether they were married.

She confirmed their status at a concert in Brisbane on Sunday as she introduced Someone Like You, her breakthrough 2011 hit written about the lingering pain of a breakup with a previous boyfriend.

"That feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth," she said, according to a fan's video posted online. "Obviously, I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now."- AFP

Music

Diamond status for Adele’s 25

adelemusicmarriage