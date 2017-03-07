Adele confirms marriage after years of speculation
Adele has confirmed that she is married.
The 28-year-old English singer has been in a long-term relationship with Mr Simon Konecki, a former financier who founded drop4drop, a charity that presses for global access to clean drinking water.
The couple have a four-year-old son, Angelo, but Adele had previously been coy about whether they were married.
She confirmed their status at a concert in Brisbane on Sunday as she introduced Someone Like You, her breakthrough 2011 hit written about the lingering pain of a breakup with a previous boyfriend.
"That feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth," she said, according to a fan's video posted online. "Obviously, I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now."- AFP