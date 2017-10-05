Aldean, J.Lo cancel shows after shooting

US country star Jason Aldean said on Tuesday he will cancel three shows this week to honour victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, in which gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd at a Las Vegas music festival during his performance.

Aldean axed stops in Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim in California, which were part of his They Don't Know Tour. It will resume in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Oct 12.

"I feel like, out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends," Aldean said.

US actress-singer Jennifer Lopez, busy with her Jennifer Lopez: All I Have residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, also cancelled her scheduled shows this week.

The performances will be rescheduled for later dates.