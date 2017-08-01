Aliff Aziz apologises to wife following third-party drama

The incident in a karaoke centre last Thursday (July 27) resulted in the arrest of Singaporean singer-actor Aliff Aziz and much speculation after his wife was injured.

To clear up matters, both Aliff and his wife Dayang Ara Nabellah Awang Astillah (aka Bella Astillah) held a press conference yesterday at Shah Alam, Selangor. Aliff, 26, admitted that he had gone out with another woman behind his wife's back.

When Bella found him with the other woman at a karaoke centre in Cheras, it was reported that Aliff allegedly assaulted his spouse. His wife denies the latter.

He told media: "I admit my mistake in going out with another woman and for hurting my wife. I was aware of what I was doing at the time of the incident.

"I am man enough to admit this mistake and I do not want this to happen again. This will the first and the last."

He added: "I have apologised to Bella and her family. Bella has forgiven me but I understand that even with a million apologies, it would not be easy to fix the hurt I have caused to her."

The woman Aliff was with on Thursday has been named as Malaysian actress - and his co-star in drama series Izinkan Aku Mencintaimu - Afifah Nasir.

It was reported Aliff had injured Bella, 23, during the scuffle. As a result, she suffered minor injuries to her knees and face.

Following the incident, Bella filed a police report against her husband which she has since withdrawn.

She subsequently denied that her husband had assaulted and thrown a phone at her during their fight.

The New Straits Times quoted Bella: "There was a scuffle between us at that time and I was unaware of the injuries until I left the karaoke centre. I was not assaulted (as suggested by news that has gone viral) and I was disappointed at reading such news."

Aliff also said that he was not one to beat up anyone.

He was detained early Friday morning and released on police bail on Saturday.

During that time, he said that he reflected on his life.

"I thought about everything that has happened. I spoke to God... I thought about my wife. She is so patient with me and I don't want to lose her," he told the press.

Bella, who became a mother last month, said: "I've forgiven him but to forget what has happened will take a long time.

"But I cannot be selfish and must think of our son." - BERITA HARIAN, THE NEW STRAITS TIMES